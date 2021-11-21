Pedestrian hit, killed in Danville on Saturday evening; police seek public's help for information

The Danville Police Department is looking for the public's help after a pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday evening.

It was about 9:30 p.m. when officers responded to the area of West Main Street near Lady Astor Street. The victim was taken to Sovah Health-Danville and pronounced dead, police reported in a news release.

As of Sunday morning, the victim had not been positively identified.

Danville authorities are asking for the public's help in the incident. Officers are looking for surveillance video from the timeframe just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Anyone who may have seen or heard the accident is also asked to please contact the police department," police wrote in a news release. "If you were traveling in the West Main Street at Lady Astor Street just before 9:31 PM and feel that you may have struck something but did not stop for whatever reason, we ask that you please reach out to the police department."

Also, if anyone knows anything about the suspect or vehicle involved, police urge them to reach out immediately.