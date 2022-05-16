Pittsylvania County authorities identify victim in shooting

Pittsylvania County authorities have identified the man killed in an early Sunday morning shooting.

Wyshawn Daequon Brandon, 25, of Danville, was found when deputies responded at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a loud music complaint 543 Deerwood Drive in Blairs, a news release reported.

Brandon was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead. The body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke. Initial results from the autopsy report are expected this week.

"Investigators continue to interview witnesses who have been identified as being at the scene of this matter attempting to establish a motive for the death," Devin Taylor, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, said in a Monday morning update.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 434-432-7715. To remain anonymous, residents may call the Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044. A caller may be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of evidence. A caller does not have to give their name and/or phone number to qualify for the reward.