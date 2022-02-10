 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Pittsylvania County authorities search for suspect in armed robbery

  • 0
Suspect

Authorities are looking for a suspect in a Thursday morning armed robbery at Coconut Skill Games on South Boston Highway in Pittsylvania County.

 Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, contributed

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in an early Thursday morning armed robbery at Coconut Skill Games.

At about 6 a.m., a man came into the establishment at 3198 South Boston Highway, according to a news release from investigator Devin Taylor with the sheriff's office.

Workers reported the suspect flashed a gun and demanded money. The suspect then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information in the armed robbery is asked to call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. Callers do not have to give a name.

If the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction, callers may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: European countries that are open to US tourists

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert