Pittsylvania County authorities search for suspect in armed robbery

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in an early Thursday morning armed robbery at Coconut Skill Games.

At about 6 a.m., a man came into the establishment at 3198 South Boston Highway, according to a news release from investigator Devin Taylor with the sheriff's office.

Workers reported the suspect flashed a gun and demanded money. The suspect then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information in the armed robbery is asked to call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. Callers do not have to give a name.

If the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction, callers may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.