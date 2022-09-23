Pittsylvania County high school students charged with threats

Two Pittsylvania County high school students recently have been charged involving threats, authorities announced this week.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reported the charges amid an uptick "social media chatter," a news release from Devin Taylor, an investigator with the sheriff's office, said.

The release cited law enforcement agencies nationwide receiving an increase in postings of students making "threats to conduct violent acts to include plans to 'shoot up' schools."

Locally, an unnamed Gretna High School student was charged Aug. 25 under Virginia Code "after threats of violence were intercepted," Taylor reported. On Sept. 7, a Tunstall High School student was charged in a similar incident.

"Our office is dedicated in identifying those responsible for the aforementioned threats of violence, locating those responsible and charging those individuals with every applicable criminal violation as it relates to their actions," Taylor wrote in the release.

Officials ask parents to monitor social media accounts, cellphone texts and other means of electronic communication by their children.

The county sheriff's office works with the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney's office to investigate all reported online threats.

Taylor said authorities have a "zero tolerance for this behavior" even if the communication is intended as a joke.

School divisions across the state have responded to threats in the last couple of weeks, The Roanoke times reported.

"Parents please instill in your children this type of online behavior coupled with criminal charges will have a long term effect on your child’s higher education opportunities as well as potentially affecting future employment opportunities," he wrote in the release. "Our office will deploy every resource we have to determine the source of these types of criminal acts, additionally our office will continue to dedicate the same resources to ensure a safe learning environment in Pittsylvania County."