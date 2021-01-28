Pittsylvania County man wanted in Danville shooting

A Pittsylvania County man is wanted in connection with an early Thursday morning shooting in Danville.

Deauntae T. Dawson, 33, has been charged by Danville police with malicious wounding and several firearm-related charges, the Danville Police Department reported Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 911 caller reported that a man had been shot inside a house in the 300 block of Chatelaine Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, an 18-year-old Danville man, was transported to Sovah Health-Danville and transferred to Duke University Hospital. He is in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting resulted from an argument between Dawson and the victim. Dawson left the scene before police arrived, according to Danville police.

Police found Dawson's vehicle abandoned near Kentuck Road and the Danville city limits.

They are looking for Dawson and the department encourages anyone with information on his location to call the police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE .