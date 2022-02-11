Pittsylvania County officials investigating death due to 'suspicious nature'

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after first responders found a man dead in a Gretna home Friday and reported the scene as “suspicious.”

It was shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday when the 911 center received a call to respond to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon from Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.

“First responders were dispatched and upon arriving, found a deceased male inside the residence,” Taylor said.

The sheriff’s office was called to the scene “due to the suspicious nature of what first responders reported.”

Taylor did not provide any further details but said investigators are working the scene as a death investigation.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are withholding the man’s identity until family members are notified.