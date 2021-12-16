Pittsylvania County sheriff confirms two men found in burning home died of gunshot wounds

The two men found dead in a house fire Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County had been shot to death.

"We can say that the cause and manner of death is homicide by gunshot wounds," Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday night.

However, investigators are still working to determine a motive and the timeline of the day's events leading up to the shooting and the fire, Taylor said. He would not say whether the two men were shot at the residence where the fire happened.

Authorities also have not released the identities of the victims.

"We can't go in the specifics of where the shootings occurred," he said. "I can tell you that we have a task force working to solve this crime and make an arrest."

Authorities are investigating the suspected arson and homicide at a residence at 152 W. Prospect St., a property tucked away on a narrow dirt road off Old Mayfield Road in Pittsylvania County just outside the Danville city limits.

According to a news release from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, a neighbor reported smoke coming from a home in the community at about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters found two men dead inside.

"Law enforcement was notified and responded to the scene," a news release from Devin Taylor stated. "From evidence found at the scene, law enforcement is investigating the matter as an arson and homicide."

The bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for autopsies.

In addition to the sheriff's office, the Pittsylvania County fire marshal, the Pittsylvania County commonwealth attorney, the Danville Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are also investigating.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident may call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.

