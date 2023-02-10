The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a larceny last month.

Authorities report it happened Jan. 30 at Tightsqueeze Hardware.

No other details were provided in a Friday morning news release with a photo of the suspect involved.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

Tips also may be emailed to sar@pittgov.org.

If the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.