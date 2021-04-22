Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office warns of scam

Scammers are calling Pittsylvania County residents and impersonating county employees in attempts to take their money.

The county sheriff's office has received complaints from county residents about scammers telling them they are county employees who have legal process signed by a local circuit court judge. The caller tells the would-be victim to go to their financial institution for further instructions, a news release from the county sheriff's office said.

"The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office does not call citizens for phone payments nor would we," sheriff's office spokesman Devin Taylor stated in the news release. "Payments for court cost, fines, etc. are collected by the issuing court of record."

Residents who receive those calls should not provide any personal or banking information or confirm information the scammer provides, Taylor said.

Anyone wishing to report the scam can contact the sheriff's office at 800-791-0044. Callers are encouraged to capture the scammer's phone number and any other identifying information they may provide.

—From staff reports