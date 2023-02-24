A Pittsylvania County woman was sentenced in federal court last week on charges related to stealing $170,000 in Social Security benefits belonging to her grandmother, who was serving a prison sentence in the death of her husband.

Christy Bowling, 38, of Hurt, pleaded guilty in November to concealment of bankruptcy assets and theft of government money. She was sentenced last week to serve two months in federal prison followed by a year of home detention.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia and Gail S. Ennis, inspector general for the Social Security Administration, made the announcement via news release Wednesday.

Bowling's mother, 58-year-old Judith Cash, of Shipman, pleaded guilty in May to theft of public money, a charge related to the same theft of Social Security benefits, the release stated. Cash received a year of home detention when she was sentenced.

It all came to light in August 2020, according to court documents, when Betty Gowen contacted the Social Security Administration to apply for retirement benefits. Federal authorities said Gowen, of Nelson County, was in prison serving a sentence in the death of her husband.

Online court records show she was sentenced to 20 years in April 2002 after a jury found her guilty in the 2001 murder of 62-year-old Jack Tunstall Gowen.

She contacted Social Security in 2020 to apply for benefits upon her release from prison.

"When SSA officials received Gowen’s application, it was revealed that her daughter, Judith Cash, and granddaughter, Christy Bowling, had already applied for and had been receiving Gowen’s SSA Retirement Benefits since 2010," federal officials wrote in the release.

The daughter and granddaughter used a shared bankcard to access the funds.

After an investigation, the Social Security Administration found out the pair stole $172,952 in benefits. In addition to prison time, the court has ordered them to pay back the money as restitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene R. Day prosecuted the case, according to the release.