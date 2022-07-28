Police: 23-year-old Danville man dead in shooting

Danville police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting death of a 23-year-old at the Woodside Village Apartment complex.

At about 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road, a news release reported.

Police found Darick Lamont Richardson II, of Danville, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died early Thursday morning, police said.

"Investigators and crime scene are working this incident," police wrote in the release Thursday morning. "No suspect information is available for release at this time."

Residents of the Woodside Village Apartment community and surrounding streets and neighborhoods who may have any video surveillance cameras are asked to contact the Danville Police Department.

Also, anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111. Also, residents may use social media accounts and messenger on Facebook in addition to the or use of the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.