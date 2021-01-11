Police arrest Martinsville suspect in death of Danville cab driver

Danville authorities have arrested a 47-year-old Martinsville man in the Sunday night death of a cab driver in Danville.

Police announced Monday morning they believe James Edward Fultz IV "got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver," a news release reported.

The driver, 51-year-old Wendy Harris, died at the scene in the 500 block of Gay Street. Police found the body when responding to a medical emergency call shortly before 9 p.m.

Harris lived in Danville did not have a known connection to Fultz, police reported.

The suspect left before police arrived on scene, but officers were able to track to him an area near Temple Avenue.

He was arrested after what police described as a brief foot chase.

Fultz is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to Harris’ death. He is being held in Danville City Jail without bond.

The suspect also is charged in a robbery of Carter’s Quick Shoppe at 3103 West Main St. on Dec. 27, police reported.