 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest suspect in back-to-back Danville robberies
0 Comments
breaking top story

Police arrest suspect in back-to-back Danville robberies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David Lee Price

Price

Danville authorities have arrested a suspect in back-to-back robberies on Aug. 22.

David Lee Price, 38, of Ringgold, was arrested Wednesday morning, the Danville Police Department reported. He’s facing two counts of armed robbery.

The first incident happened at about 9:25 p.m. Aug. 22 at Food Lion on South Boston Road. While officers were still on scene at that robbery, another one was reported at 9:40 p.m. at Fas Mart on South Main Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities believed the same individual held up both establishments.

The suspect flashed a handgun and “obtained money from the cashier at both businesses,” a news release reported.

He was wearing a red shirt at Food Lion, but changed into a white shirt in the Fas Mart robbery.

“The jeans, shoes, mask, and physical features indicate the same individual is responsible for these two robberies,” police said last month.

Price is being held in Danville City Jail without bond.

Police credit residents for helping to identify the suspect. The Virginia State Police and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office also helped in finding and arresting Price.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert