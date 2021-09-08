Police arrest suspect in back-to-back Danville robberies

Danville authorities have arrested a suspect in back-to-back robberies on Aug. 22.

David Lee Price, 38, of Ringgold, was arrested Wednesday morning, the Danville Police Department reported. He’s facing two counts of armed robbery.

The first incident happened at about 9:25 p.m. Aug. 22 at Food Lion on South Boston Road. While officers were still on scene at that robbery, another one was reported at 9:40 p.m. at Fas Mart on South Main Street.

Authorities believed the same individual held up both establishments.

The suspect flashed a handgun and “obtained money from the cashier at both businesses,” a news release reported.

He was wearing a red shirt at Food Lion, but changed into a white shirt in the Fas Mart robbery.

“The jeans, shoes, mask, and physical features indicate the same individual is responsible for these two robberies,” police said last month.

Price is being held in Danville City Jail without bond.

Police credit residents for helping to identify the suspect. The Virginia State Police and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office also helped in finding and arresting Price.