Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in Danville

Danville police have charged a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 26-year-old Tyler Brent Herndon earlier this month.

Marco Dunzell Banks Jr., 19, of Danville, was charged Wednesday afternoon with felony hit and run, authorities announced in a news release. The suspect was found and arrested for an outstanding warrant for filing a false police report in an unrelated matter.

Banks is being held in Danville City Jail under no bond.

Police describe the investigation as active as they continue to gather evidence, facts and talk to witnesses.

"Any citizen who witnessed Mr. Banks on April 2, 2022, in the black 2015 Buick Verano suspect vehicle, has spoken to him, is aware of video of the suspect and vehicle on the accident date, or has details of this incident are still asked to please contact the Danville Police Department," police wrote in the release.

More misdemeanor traffic-related charges are expected, police reported.

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. April 2 near the city limits at Orphanage Road, authorities reported. Herndon, who was operating the motorcycle, sustained severe injuries in the crash and died days later.

“Hundreds of tips were sent in and some of the supportive and caring members of the community provided invaluable leads which allowed the vehicle to be identified as a 2015 Buick Verano, which was located and is now in the custody of the Danville Police Department,” authorities wrote in a previous news release. “The Danville Police Department wants to thank everyone who called, emailed, texted, messages, or used any means to get information on the vehicle in this case.”

In addition, Danville officials asked residents who live in the area of the Gas House on Franklin Turnpike and Orphanage Road — or any connecting streets running off of Franklin Turnpike between those two streets, including the Shadowwood neighborhood — with video cameras to review the footage and reach out to police.

Anyone giving information that leads to an arrest in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, the release stated.

Residents may reach out to the department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition to approaching police officers or reaching out through social media, residents may use the crime tips app CARE.