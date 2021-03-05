Police arrest wanted 19-year-old suspect in February shooting death

Danville police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in the Feb. 3 shooting death of Jaylan Fitzgerald and are still trying to determine if a third person was involved.

Avion Burton was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder, the Danville Police Department reported Friday.

Investigators tracked Burton to a home in Danville and arrested him without incident. He is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Burton is a second suspect charged in the death of Fitzgerald.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlquan Williams, 20, was arrested at his home last month and faces a second-degree murder charge.

A resident called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. Feb. 3 to report a man, later identified as Fitzgerald, lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said Fitzgerald, a resident of Pittsylvania County, and Burton grew up together.

Burton has gang connections, but it is unclear whether that played a role in the shooting, Danville Police Capt. Richard Chivvis said last month.

"We're still investigating to determine whether or not a third person is involved," Chivvis said Friday.