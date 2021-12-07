Police ask for public's help after two teens shot Saturday evening in Danville

The Danville Police Department is looking for the public's help in a Saturday evening shooting that injured two people.
It was shortly before midnight Saturday when two male teenagers said they were shot in the 2900 block of West Main Street, Danville police wrote in a Tuesday evening news release.
A 19-year-old was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex, and an 18-year-old was discovered in a parking lot of a closed story nearby. Police believe each person was shot in an incident that started in a residence and led to the intersection of West Main Street and Old Mayfield Road.
Authorities have been working to determine exactly where the shooting happened because the initial stories were "unclear on the timeline of events or relationship with the two victims," police said.
The 18-year-old was treated for a minor wound and immediately released, however the 19-year-old is still receiving medical care. He's listed in stable condition. Police did not disclose the name of the hospital that provided care to either victim.
Terming it a "very active and ongoing investigation," authorities are asking for the public he's help to identify suspects in a vehicle of interest. Police provided a photo of a black four-door car but did not offer any other details or descriptions.
"Do not approach the occupants of this vehicle as they should be considered armed and dangerous," police wrote in the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or using the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.