Police ask for public's help to ID suspects in Danville robbery

Danville police are looking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a weekend robbery.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The robbery at Advance Auto Parks on Westover Drive was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police wrote in a Monday afternoon news release.

After obtaining cash at gunpoint, the suspects ran from the back of the store. Police only identified the suspects as Black men and did not disclose any other details of the robbery.

Police term it an active investigation and are looking for any help the public may provide to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or special investigations at 434-799-6508. Residents also may use the crime tips app CARE.