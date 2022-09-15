Police chase involving motorcycle ends in deadly Pittsylvania County crash

A police chase involving a motorcycle resulted in a fatality Tuesday night in Pittsylvania County.

It all started sometime after 11 p.m. when a trooper with the Virginia State Police tried to stop the driver of a Suzuki GSXR 600 — identified as James Lee Holley, 37, of Graham, North Carolina — for reckless driving on U.S. 29 in Campbell County, authorities reported.

"The trooper activated his emergency equipment and the motorcycle refused to stop and sped away," Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson for the state police, wrote in a Thursday morning news release.

The chase continued into Pittsylvania County.

"The motorcycle was traveling south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed, when it struck a 2018 International tractor-trailer, head-on," Garletts said.

Holley, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear in what area of U.S. 29 the crash occurred.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt. A fuel leak from the truck closed the roadway for what Garletts described as "an extended period due"

Authorities continue to investigate. The Virginia State Police crash investigation and motor carrier teams responded to assist with the investigation, the release stated.