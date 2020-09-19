Police: Craigslist post to sell vehicle leads to N.C. man's death; Danville suspect faces murder charge

Authorities positively identified a body discovered Wednesday in Pittsylvania County as William Anthony Banks Jr., a 39-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina, man who was reported missing a week ago after he agreed to meet someone to sell a vehicle he posted online, police reported Saturday.
A Danville suspect, 34-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt, is now facing a charge of murder in Banks' death, police report. Merritt was originally charged earlier this week with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle after police found Banks' Range Rover Sport in Danville.
On Saturday, police outlined for the first time details in the homicide they said was centered on a vehicle-purchasing transaction.
After posting a vehicle for sale on the online classifieds website Craigslist, Banks agreed to meet someone in Raleigh, police reported.
“Mr. Banks did everything right,” Raleigh Police Department Capt. Andy Murr wrote in a news release. “He arranged to meet in a public place during daylight hours."
Police also released audio of a 911 call someone made at about 8 p.m. Sept. 12 to report him missing.
The unidentified caller, concerned because he hadn't heard from his friend in a few hours, told a dispatchers Banks was going to meet someone at 2 p.m. to sell one of his vehicles. The caller indicated Banks last checked his text messages at 1:42 p.m.
The caller explained Banks planned to sell his Range Rover in a parking lot of a K&W Cafeteria and walk back to a friend's home nearby where he had his other vehicle, a BMW.
Another friend went by Banks' home between 3 and 4 p.m. and didn't see the BMW. In fact, the 911 caller said it was still at his friend's apartment complex.
Two days later, on Monday, authorities found Banks' Range Rover in Danville. By Tuesday they had Merritt in custody on the original charges.
The next day, Wednesday, is when the investigation was officially ruled as a homicide case. The body was located Thursday in Pittsylvania County.
"The suspect in this case had ulterior motives that led to the tragic death of Mr. Banks,” Murr wrote.
Raleigh officials did not specify how Banks was killed, but said the investigation was still "active" and noted they worked with numerous agencies in Danville and Pittsylvania County to bring the charges.
“We know this arrest will not ease the pain the family and friends of Mr. Banks are experiencing with the loss of their loved one,” Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown wrote in the news release. “We do, however, hope that they will gain some measure of comfort with this arrest.”
Authorities said Saturday's statement was the final they planned to make in the case as the focus shifts to prosecution led by the Wake County District Attorney’s Office. In North Carolina, murder is considered a crime punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole.
