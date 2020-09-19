Police: Craigslist post to sell vehicle leads to N.C. man's death; Danville suspect faces murder charge

Authorities positively identified a body discovered Wednesday in Pittsylvania County as William Anthony Banks Jr., a 39-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina, man who was reported missing a week ago after he agreed to meet someone to sell a vehicle he posted online, police reported Saturday.

A Danville suspect, 34-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt, is now facing a charge of murder in Banks' death, police report. Merritt was originally charged earlier this week with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle after police found Banks' Range Rover Sport in Danville.

On Saturday, police outlined for the first time details in the homicide they said was centered on a vehicle-purchasing transaction.

After posting a vehicle for sale on the online classifieds website Craigslist, Banks agreed to meet someone in Raleigh, police reported.

“Mr. Banks did everything right,” Raleigh Police Department Capt. Andy Murr wrote in a news release. “He arranged to meet in a public place during daylight hours."

Police also released audio of a 911 call someone made at about 8 p.m. Sept. 12 to report him missing.