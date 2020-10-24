Police credit help of neighbors in arrest of 17-year-old Danville robbery suspect

With the help of neighbors, Danville police arrested a 17-year-old robbery suspect after a brief chase on Thursday.

Authorities report the victim was outside his home at about 11:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Wheatley Road, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

A suspect with a handgun then approached and demand the victim's wallet. After complying and handing over the item, the suspect ran off.

There were no injuries in the incident.

After the victim alerted police via 911, officers descended on the the area to begin a search.

"Several neighbors provided eyewitness information and surveillance with the responding officers," police wrote in the news release.

With that help, officers located the unnamed suspect nearby. After a brief foot chase, he was arrested.

"The information that neighbors supplied was crucial in helping officers locate and identify the person responsible for committing this crime," police said.

The juvenile is charged with robbery and is being held in the W.W. Moore Jr. Juvenile Detention Home in Danville.