Police: Danville man charged in June death of 8-month-old son
Police have charged a Danville man with the June death of his eight-month-old son.

Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 22, was charged Thursday with felony homicide and felony child abuse, Danville police report.

It was on June 12 that medical staff at Sovah Health-Danville notified authorities of the child’s death, police report. Family members had found the child in a house unresponsive and called 911 for him to be taken to the hospital.

Police report that the charges are the result of evidence found during the resulting investigation and collaboration with the state medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information can call police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

