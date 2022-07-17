Police: Danville man shot after leaving convenience store

A 42-year-old Danville man was shot Sunday night after leaving a convenience store on Memorial Drive, authorities report.

At about 6:50 p.m., officers with the Danville Police Department were called to the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge Street and Poplar Street for a report of gunfire, a news release stated.

At about the same time, a Danville resident arrived at Sovah Health-Danville with what police described as a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim's condition wasn't immediately known.

"The victim was shot after leaving a convenience store located in the area of the 911 call on Memorial Drive," police wrote in the release.

Authorities do not believe this was a random act. As of Sunday night, investigators were looking to identify witnesses.

The suspect is described as a man in his teens or early 20s who ran west on Memorial Drive.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department as soon as possible at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook or use of the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.