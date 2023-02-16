Danville authorities are investigating a Wednesday evening robbery at the Sunrise convenience store on Memorial Drive.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in the incident that happened at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

One man was armed with a machete and other had a handgun, police said.

Both men are about 6-feet-tall, police said. One had a gray jacket and mask and the other was wearing a multicolored jacket.

One demanded the cashier open the register, according to a news release.

"Both men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes," police wrote in the release. "They were last seen leaving the store on foot."

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, or reach out via social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.