Police: Estranged boyfriend charged after Danville woman stabbed

A 46-year-old Danville woman is expected to recover after a stabbing Friday morning, and her estranged boyfriend has been arrested as a suspect in the attack, authorities report.

The stabbing happened at about 10:40 a.m. at a home in the 1,000 block of Paxton Street, Danville police reported in a news release.

The woman appeared to have serious injuries to her head. She was treated at Sovah Health-Danville's emergency room and airlifted to an unnamed medical facility for further treatment.

"She is in good condition and expected to recover," police said late Friday night.

The Danville Police Department developed Dennis Carl Randle Jr., 44, of Danville, as a suspect.

"Randle was the estranged boyfriend of the victim, and this was a targeted attack," the release stated. "He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and investigative efforts were made to locate Randle throughout the day and early evening."

The suspect was arrested at about 8 p.m. Friday without incident.

Randle is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.