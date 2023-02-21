Danville police have identified one suspect in a Feb. 15 robbery of the Sunrise convenience store on Memorial Drive.

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that arrest warrants for 36-year-old Calvin Franklin Hughes Jr. have been obtained.

Police are still searching for Hughes, who they say "should be considered armed and dangerous."

He's facing charges of robbery, attempted malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 15.

One man was armed with a machete and other had a handgun, police said.

Both men were about 6 feet tall, police said. One had a gray jacket and mask and the other was wearing a multicolored jacket.

One demanded the cashier open the register, according to a news release.

“Both men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes,” police wrote in the release. “They were last seen leaving the store on foot.”

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, or reach out via social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.