Police identify 74-year-old Danville man killed in hit-and-run
Police identify 74-year-old Danville man killed in hit-and-run

Danville police have identified the 74-year-old pedestrian in Saturday's deadly hit-and-run as Nelson Baisas Baldemor, of Danville.

Officers responded to the area of West Main Street near Lady Astor Street at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Baldemor was taken to Sovah Health-Danville and pronounced dead, police reported.

Willie Junior Coles, 44, is facing charges of felony hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, police said. He is being held in Danville City Jail under no bond.

