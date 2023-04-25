Police have identified a suspect in a Sunday night shooting near a Danville school, authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are currently searching for Jonathan Lamont Warren, 40, who is charged with second offense concealed weapon, a felony charge.

At about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight near the basketball courts at Johnson Elementary School and heard shots fired when they arrived, a news release stated.

People at the basketball courts ran from the scene when the gunfire rang out.

"One person fleeing the scene suffered a leg injury while running away," police said in the release. "That individual was not shot."

Police said they don't think anyone with hit by the gunfire.

"Additionally, this incident had no effect on the everyday operations of Johnson Elementary School, and remains under investigation," police said.

The release noted there are other "persons of interest."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.