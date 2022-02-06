Police investigate homicide at Lucky's bar near Danville

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at Lucky's bar, just across the state line in Providence, North Carolina.

It's not clear when the incident happened, but authorities posted a news release early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office described it as a "discharge of a firearm that escalated into a homicide investigation" at 268 Gatewood Road in Providence.

"This is an active investigation and more information may be released at a later point in time," the news release stated.

This marks the second homicide at the bar near Danville in two years. In March 2020, Keith Hayes, of Danville, was killed at the establishment.

No further details were available.