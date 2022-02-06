 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Police investigate homicide at Lucky's bar near Danville

  • 0

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at Lucky's bar, just across the state line in Providence, North Carolina.

It's not clear when the incident happened, but authorities posted a news release early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office described it as a "discharge of a firearm that escalated into a homicide investigation" at 268 Gatewood Road in Providence.

"This is an active investigation and more information may be released at a later point in time," the news release stated.

This marks the second homicide at the bar near Danville in two years. In March 2020, Keith Hayes, of Danville, was killed at the establishment.

No further details were available.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert