 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Police name person of interest in Danville robberies
0 Comments
breaking editor's pick alert featured

UPDATE: Police name person of interest in Danville robberies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in back-to-back robberies Wednesday afternoon in Danville.

 Danville Police Department, provided
Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in back-to-back robberies Wednesday afternoon in Danville. 

The Danville Police Department is investigating back-to-back robberies Wednesday afternoon at two different stores in the city.

The first happened at about 12:25 p.m. at the Family Dollar on North Main Street. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, police wrote in a news release.

The second occurred about 30 minutes later at the Dollar General on West Main Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Based on surveillance video, police believe the same suspect held up both stores. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man with a beard in his late 40s or 50s. He was wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark shirt with a mask covering his nose and mouth, police reported.

Police announced Wednesday afternoon they are searching for Donzel Coles, 54, as a person of interest in the robberies. Coles is already wanted out of Pittsylvania County on charges of burglary and petty larceny, police said.

The suspect was driving a mid-1990s white Buick.

“Though several patrons were in the stores, we are thankful that no one was injured in either incident,” officials said in the news release. “The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money from each store.”

After to two robberies, officials went to other Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in the city to alert workers and give them a description of the suspect.

Car

Police are searching for a suspect in back-to-back robberies Wednesday afternoon in Danville. 
+3 
Donzel Coles

Donzel Coles
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio AG seeks to declare Google a public utility

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert