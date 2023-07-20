The Danville Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Main Street at Carter Bank & Trust.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 50s or 60s, and was last wearing a white shirt, ball cap, jeans and a COVID mask. He was driving a white work van with North Carolina tags.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.

—From staff reports