Police investigating back-to-back robberies in Danville

The Danville Police Department is investigating back-to-back robberies Wednesday afternoon at two different stores in the city.

The first happened at about 12:25 p.m. at the Family Dollar on North Main Street. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, police wrote in a news release.

The second occurred 30 minutes later at the Dollar General on West Main Street.

Based on surveillance video, police believe the same suspect held up both stores. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man with a beard in his late 40s or 50s. he was wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark shirt with a mask covering his nose and mouth, police reported.

The suspect was driving a mid-1990s white Buick.

"Though several patrons were in the stores, we are thankful that no one was injured in either incident," officials said in the news release. "The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money from each store."

After to two robberies, officials went to other Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in the city to alert workers and give them a description of the suspect.