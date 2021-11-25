Police make quick arrest in Danville robbery with help from resident

Danville police quickly arrested a suspect in a Wednesday evening convenience store robbery thanks to the help of a resident.

Officers with the Danville Police Department were called to Junior's Convenience Mart on Worsham Street at about 7:15 p.m., a news release reported. Authorities said a masked man came into the store, said he had a handgun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he then left.

Danville police credit a cooperative resident who advised officials the name of the possible suspect.

They were able to track the man — Demetrius Jermaine Whitehead, 40, of Danville — to a home on Clay Street at about 9:15 p.m. Whitehead was charged with robbery and grand larceny.

He's being held in the Danville City Jail with no bond.

"This is another example of the amazing support of the citizens of Danville in partnering with the police department to solve crime when it occurs," officials wrote in the news release. "A good lead allowed investigators to vigorously search and locate the offender in a couple of hours, which brought this case to a conclusion, and ensured no further acts of violence from this suspect in our community."