A pursuit by the Virginia State Police ended in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon snarling traffic on the Danville Expressway.

At about 5 p.m., the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina was closed, the Danville Police Department reported. The crash happened near West Main Street.

Officers were set up to detour traffic into North Carolina using Old Ridge Farm Road and Old U.S. 58.

Authorities are asking motorists to use the Old Ridge Farm Road interchange in order to access U.S. 29 north.

"Do not used authorized personnel interchanges as it presents road safety problems," police wrote in a release.

No other details were immediately provided about the pursuit.

Danville police were on scene Saturday afternoon along with the Danville Fire Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Virginia State Police and Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.