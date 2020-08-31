Police: Roanoke man arrested in 2017 shooting death in Danville

Police have arrested and charged a Roanoke County man in connection to a fatal shooting of a Danville man on May 31, 2017.
Quadarius D. Wilson, 28, has been indicted on first-degree murder and firearm charges in the homicide of Fenqwan Tayshon Payne, 23, found shot to death at a residence on the 700 block of Bradley Street three years ago, the Danville Police Department reports.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Wilson, formerly of Danville, at his place of work in Roanoke on Friday, police report.
Payne and Wilson were acquaintances, police report. No other information about the arrest is available.
—Michael L. Owens
