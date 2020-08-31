 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Roanoke man arrested in 2017 shooting death in Danville
0 comments
top story

Police: Roanoke man arrested in 2017 shooting death in Danville

Only $5 for 5 months

Police have arrested and charged a Roanoke County man in connection to a fatal shooting of a Danville man on May 31, 2017.

Quadarius D. Wilson, 28, has been indicted on first-degree murder and firearm charges in the homicide of Fenqwan Tayshon Payne, 23, found shot to death at a residence on the 700 block of Bradley Street three years ago, the Danville Police Department reports.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Wilson, formerly of Danville, at his place of work in Roanoke on Friday, police report.

Payne and Wilson were acquaintances, police report. No other information about the arrest is available.

Quadarius Wilson

Quadarius Wilson

—Michael L. Owens

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert