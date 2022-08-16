Police: Same vehicle involved in two Danville shootings

The same vehicle was involved in two separate shootings Monday afternoon in Danville, the Danville Police Department reported.

It was about 5:15 p.m. when police received a report of gunfire in the 100 block of North Avenue.

A gold SUV drove past a group of people and someone in the vehicle opened fire, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. A male in the group fired back at the SUV as it sped away.

A parked vehicle and a home were hit by the gunfire exchange, but officials do not believe anyone was hurt.

"This is not believed to be a random act of violence as the individuals involved are believed to know each other," police wrote in the news release.

Police are searching for Xzvaion Smith, 18, wanted on charges of attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the incident.

Authorities also are looking for the SUV, which appears to be either a GMC Terrain or a Chevrolet Equinox.

A few hours later at about 7:10 p.m., officers responded to another shots fired call in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive.

"It was reported to police two vehicles exchanged gunfire with each other at a stoplight," police write in the release. "Although these are two separate incidents, preliminary investigations show the same gold SUV was involved."

Anyone with any information should call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer use social media to send in tips in addition to emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the our crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.