Police search for 29-year-old Danville suspect accused of assaulting girlfriend

Authorities are searching for a 29-year-old suspect wanted on multiple charges after a domestic incident, the Danville Police Department reports.

While not providing an exact day, police said over the weekend Joseph Lee Loftis is suspected of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her against her will, according to a news release sent early Monday afternoon.

Officials say the girlfriend was able to break free and get help.

Loftis is facing charges of abduction, strangulation and brandishing a firearm in the incident. He's also facing a charge of breaking and entering and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for an unrelated incident, police said.

Anyone with information may call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.