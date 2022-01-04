Police search for suspect after firearms stolen from Danville pawn shop; $6,000 reward offered

Authorities are offering a $6,000 reward following a Tuesday morning burglary of a Danville pawn shop.

Between 3:50 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect broke into Riverside Pawn Shop at 2384 Riverside Drive, the Danville Police Department reported in a Tuesday evening news release.

Multiple firearms were stolen after "force" was used to enter the business, police said. The Danville Police Department is partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect from a surveillance video

Multiple agencies are offering a reward totaling $6,000 for information that that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Police provided no other details in the release.

Anyone who may have information may contact the Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or call 911 if the suspect's location is immediately known. Otherwise, residents may call non-emergency dispatch at 434-799-5111 option 8, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use the crime tips app CARE.