Police search for suspects in Danville bank robbery

The Danville Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery.

It was about 5 p.m. when two men robbed the American National Bank & Trust at 1407 South Boston Road, police reported in a news release.

One customer and “several bank employees” were there when it happened. No one was injured and the suspects did not display a weapon. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Police described the male suspects in their late teens or early 20s wearing masks covering the lower part of their faces.

One had a red and orange hooded sweatshirt with a white and black pattern Nike logo, dark pants and shoes, the release stated.

The other suspect was wearing black pants and a top — with a single white stripe on the long sleeves — a camouflage pattern New York Yankees baseball hat and white shoes. Both ran off in different directions on South Boston Road.

One headed east and the other went west.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or with information related to this robbery investigation is asked to contact the Danville Police Department as soon as possible at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook or use of the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.