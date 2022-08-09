Police searching for suspect in Danville shooting

Danville authorities are searching for a 21-year-old suspect wanted in a Monday evening shooting.

It was about 8:40 p.m. when officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments at 1321 Piney Forest Road — in the area of the D building — for reports of someone being shot, a news release reported.

Police found a 24-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound.

"The officers provided medical assistance and the victim was ultimately [transported] to a medical facility for further treatment, with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries," police wrote in the release.

After an investigation, police filed charges against Terry West Jr., of Danville, including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police were still searching for the suspect Tuesday morning and asked for the public's help.

"He was last seen running from the shooting scene on foot and still armed with a handgun," police said. "Mr. West should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer and use social media, email —crimetips@danvilleva.gov — or the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.