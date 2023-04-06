The Wednesday night shooting in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings that left a man seriously injured happened after an argument, according to police.

"There was only one shooter," Danville Police Department spokesman Matt Bell told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday. "An argument occurred on the patio area before the shooting, and the victim was shot a short time later in the parking lot."

The victim is a Danville resident, Bell said. No other details were available Thursday afternoon.

Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the restaurant and found one adult male who was struck by multiple gunshots in the parking lot. He was being treated at a medical facility for severe injuries.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. The department continues to investigate.

The restaurant's general manager would not speak on the record to the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday morning at the eatery.

Wednesday night's shooting was not the first at the restaurant.

A shooting at the eatery in 2018 resulted in a prison sentence for a Danville man. Joshua Lashawn Johnson was sentenced to four years and two months incarceration for a gunfight that arose after a man pushed his girlfriend as they were leaving Buffalo Wild Wings on March 29, 2018.

Anyone who has information about Wednesday's shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.