Police: Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested

The 18-year-old suspect wanted in a deadly shooting Saturday at Danville Mall has been captured, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested Tuesday morning in Burlington, North Carolina, without incident, police reported. He'll be held in the Alamance County, North Carolina, jail awaiting extradition to Virginia.

In a Facebook post, police said a joint effort "encompassed hours of analytical research, covert surveillance, the deployment of electronic techniques, and leads provided by the community to bring Mr. Pinkney to justice."

The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot 26-year-old Tyshais Dashawn King, a customer at Hibbett Sports in Danville Mall, a news release stated. The suspect then ran from the scene.

King died at a hospital, police said.

“It didn’t just randomly happen,” department spokesperson Jennifer Bowles said Monday morning. “It appears to be an incident between these individuals.”

Bowles told media outlets Monday afternoon that Saturday’s homicide was the sixth this year. There were seven homicides in Danville in 2021, she said.

“Our condolences go to the family of Tyshais,” Bowles said. “We are sorry for the loss.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department. Residents may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, people may approach any officer, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, police said.