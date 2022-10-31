Police: Suspect, victim in fatal shooting at Danville Mall knew each other

The victim and perpetrator in Saturday's fatal shooting at Danville Mall knew each other, the Danville Police Department said.

"It didn't just randomly happen," department spokesperson Jennifer Bowles said Monday morning. "It appears to be an incident between these individuals."

Bowles would not say whether the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Tyshais Dashawn King, a customer at Hibbett Sports in Danville Mall, was gang-related.

"We can't release any additional information other than what we have at the moment," Bowles said.

Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney as a suspect in the homicide.

"The suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous," Bowles said.

Danny Waddell, director of security at Danville Mall, said police patrols have been requested at the mall. Waddell would not comment further for this story.

Bowles told media outlets Monday afternoon that Saturday's homicide was the sixth this year. There were seven homicides in Danville in 2021, she said.

"Our condolences go to the family of Tyshais," Bowles said. "We are sorry for the loss."

Violent crime overall has declined since last year, she said.

"Violent crime, aggravated assault is down," Bowles said. "Aggravated assault is down 23% in comparison to last year and misdemeanor assault is down 14%."

It was about 7:15 p.m. when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot King, a news release stated. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken by emergency personnel from the scene with what police said was life-threatening injuries. King died at the hospital, police said.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no public safety concern at this time,” police wrote in the news release. “To ensure the safety of mall patrons, the DPD searched store by store and released patrons upon completion of the search.”

The suspect is facing charges of second-degree murder, maliciously discharging a firearm in a public building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon.

Another shooting

Saturday's homicide was not the only shooting incident in the city over the weekend.

On Sunday night, a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle injured three people. All of the adult victims were treated at Sovah Health-Danville and released.

The police department received reports of shots fired after the incident that occurred at 9:39 p.m. Sunday. Shots were fired from a silver vehicle toward a residence on Greenwich Circle, according to a news release from the department.

There are no suspects of persons of interest in the case, Bowles said.

"We are still actively investigating it," she said.

On Monday, the police department held a HEART (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk along the 400 block of Greenwich Circle in North Danville on a damp, rainy afternoon.

The event is held in neighborhoods that have recently experienced a violent incident. Their purpose of the walk is to let residents know what happened, answer their questions and let them know of resources available to them if they need help dealing with what occurred.

Just before the walk, Maj. Chris Wiles and Lt. John Pulley reminded participants of the walk's purpose and assigned them to teams.

During an interview, Pulley told the Danville Register & Bee the victims in the shooting did not live on Greenwich. The perpetrators meant to shoot one person.

"We believe they were not residents of this neighborhood," Pulley said, adding that he did not know if the person being targeted was one of the victims.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department. Residents may call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, people may approach any officer, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in the cases will be eligible for a cash reward, police said.