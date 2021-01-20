Prosecution lays out its case of why a Danville man should be convicted in shooting

Eighteen, 14, 19, nine, one, four. Those were the numbers Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman emphasized to the jury in Danville Circuit Court on Wednesday — and they were the first words out of his mouth during his opening statement in the trial of Antonio Terry.

"Those aren't your winning lottery numbers," Newman told the jury on the first day of a trial that is expected to conclude Thursday.

Terry, 31, faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and five counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle stemming from the July 26, 2019, fatal shooting of 30-year-old Keenan Cunningham while Cunningham was sitting in the driver's side of this vehicle on Hughes Street.

There were 18 bullet casings at the scene, 14 bullet fragments removed from Cunningham, 17 wound paths in his body, a 9-millimeter weapon used to commit the crime, with all of the bullets shot from one gun, Newman said.

The incident was reported at about 3:30 a.m. July 26, after Terry, Cunningham and a third man, Lateze Barnes, had returned from a sweepstakes gaming facility in Ruffin, N.C..