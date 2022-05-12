 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reward increases for information in deadly February shooting at Lucky’s bar near Danville

Lucky's homicide

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Feb. 6 homicide at Lucky’s bar that left 21-year-old Danville resident Daren Lorenzo Hairston dead.

Authorities have increased a reward for information related to a February deadly shooting Lucky’s bar just over the state line in Caswell County, North Carolina.

It was on Feb. 6 — between 1:45 and 2 a.m. — that Daren Lorenzo Hairston, 21, of Danville, was shot in the parking lot of the bar, Caswell County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Greg Ingram told the Register & Bee in February.

When deputies responded, they found the Danville resident dead from a gunshot wound.

Multiple shots were fired in the incident. A news release described it as a “discharge of a firearm that escalated into a homicide investigation” at 268 Gatewood Road in Providence.

On Wednesday, Ingram said officials are hopeful someone will come forward with information. In February, officials said they weren't sure of a motive.

A cash reward for information in the homicide that leads to an arrest or identification of a suspect has increased to $2,500.  

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office at 336-694-9322 or Crime Stoppers of Caswell County at 336-694-5199. Information provided will remain confidential.

This marks the second homicide at the bar near Danville in two years. In March 2020, Keith Hayes, of Danville, was killed at the establishment.

