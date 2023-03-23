The reward for information in a 2017 homicide has increased to $10,000.

Danville Crime Stoppers joined the efforts and added an extra $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of Tahir Mahmud.

On Sept. 12, 2017, the Danville Police Department responded to a call at the Joy Food Store on the 500 block of Riverside Drive and found Mahmud, the owner of the store, dead there. The store also had been robbed.

The FBI was already offering $7,500 "for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for the armed robbery and homicide of Mr. Tahir Mahmud," a news release stated.

The latest donation brings the total reward to $10,000.

Initial information shows a man was last seen leaving the store around the time of the homicide and robbery, police wrote in a Thursday morning news release. The unknown individual was described as a Black male, slender and wearing "Unique jeans."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508, option 1 and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer with information, use social media, email — crimetips@danvilleva.gov— or use the crime tips app CARE.

In addition, anyone with information may contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via TIPS.FBI.GOV with information that may lead to the identification of a suspect.