Reward increases to $10,000 for information in Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair deadly shooting

The reward has increased to $10,000 for information in Saturday night's shooting that left high school junior Joshua Rone dead at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that fair operators are offering an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. This is in addition to the $5,000 the Pittsylvania Crime Stoppers organization was already providing.

The sheriff’s office reported Sunday morning that a juvenile was shot and killed Saturday night at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair. Authorities so far have provided very few details, but fair operators said on Facebook a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

Investigators have not provide information on a possible suspect or revealed any other details since a news release Sunday morning.

School officials recalled Rone as a thoughtful and beloved student at Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County, N.C.