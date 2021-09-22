 Skip to main content
Reward increases to $10,000 for information in Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair deadly shooting
Reward increases to $10,000 for information in Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair deadly shooting

Joshua Rone, high school student who was shot and killed, recalled

The reward has increased to $10,000 for information in Saturday night's shooting that left high school junior Joshua Rone dead at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that fair operators are offering an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. This is in addition to the $5,000 the Pittsylvania Crime Stoppers organization was already providing.

Joshua Rone

Joshua Rone, a junior at Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County, N.C., was killed in a Saturday night shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The sheriff’s office reported Sunday morning that a juvenile was shot and killed Saturday night at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair. Authorities so far have provided very few details, but fair operators said on Facebook a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

Investigators have not provide information on a possible suspect or revealed any other details since a news release Sunday morning.

School officials recalled Rone as a thoughtful and beloved student at Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County, N.C.

In follow-up questions on Facebook posts, fair operators said they have stepped up security at the event that runs through Saturday.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. Residents may remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward offering.

