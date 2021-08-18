Richmond woman pleads guilty in crash that killed Axton woman

A Richmond woman pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to the involuntary manslaughter of an Axton woman.

Jennifer T. Jefferson, 39, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Dec. 17 when she "unlawfully and feloniously, but not intentionally, caused the death of Billie B. Nuckles, 68, by conduct so reckless, gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a callous disregard for human life," the indictment stated.

In exchange for Jefferson's guilty plea on the involuntary manslaughter charge, the reckless driving charge was dropped.

Nuckles died at the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Chatham Road, 1 mile east of Max Kendall Road, that also injured five other people.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nuckles was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am west on Chatham Road when she attempted to make a left turn, a Virginia State Police report stated.

While Nuckles was making the turn, Jefferson was attempting to pass her in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and struck the Pontiac on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A 16-year-old male passenger in Nuckles’ vehicle was injured seriously, and a 16-year-old female passenger had minor injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance.