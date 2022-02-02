Robbery, shooting in Danville lead to manhunt, arrest of 19-year-old

A Wednesday afternoon robbery and shooting led to a manhunt and arrest of 19-year-old Danville man, authorities report.

At about 3:15 p.m., a 57-year-old Danville man showed up at Sovah Health-Danville's emergency department with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

The injury wasn't life-threatening, police said.

The victim told officers a young acquaintance got inside his car in the Bell Drive area of the city.

"The acquaintance produced a handgun and demanded money," police wrote in a Wednesday evening news release. "When the victim did not comply with the robbery demands, he was shot once and then robbed of cash and personal items."

Police said the suspect then ran off and the victim drove himself to the hospital.

Investigators quickly developed 19-year-old Danville resident Terry Ja'von West as the suspect.

Shortly before 6 p.m., West was charged with robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Efforts then turned to locating the suspect.

Officers associated with special departments of the force were able to track the suspect to an address on Chatelaine Avenue at about 7 p.m.

Authorities surrounding the unidentified address and arrested West with no incident.

"After follow-up investigations steps were completed, West was booked and is being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond," police said. "This was not a random act of violence, and no further suspects are being sought."