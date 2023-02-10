A suspect wanted in a robbery was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with Danville police and a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash Friday afternoon.

Officials said they arrested Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle on Friday afternoon following the chain of events.

Swanson — wanted in a robbery earlier Friday — was located by officers on Parker Road, authorities said in a news release.

“After being spotted, Swanson fired shots at officers,” police wrote in the release. “One officer returned fire.”

Neither Swanson nor the officer were struck by the flying bullets, police said.

Yellow crime scene taped blocked off the two lane road just off Piney Forest Road on Friday afternoon as officials with the Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police gathered details and evidence.

Since the incident involved an officer firing at a suspect, members of the Virginia State Police were called to investigate.

Earlier Friday, Swanson was involved in what police termed “a domestic dispute.” During that incident, one person was hurt while the suspect committed a robbery, police said.

Swanson fled from Parker Road and was arrested on Greenwich Circle after a car crash. The suspect was injured from the wreck and transported to an undisclosed medial facility from the scene.

