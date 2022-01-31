Saying 'I am not a murderer' at sentencing, Martinsville man gets life in prison for 2021 slaying of Danville cab driver

James Edward Fultz IV, the man convicted of stabbing a cab driver to death on Gay Street a year ago, will serve life in prison for his crime.

Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds on Monday also handed down a 50-year sentence for Fultz for robbery in the Jan. 10, 2021, incident, with 40 years suspended, for a total of 10 years.

Fultz's criminal record dating back to 1992 included nearly five pages of offenses and six probation violations.

"Your criminal history is terrible," Reynolds told Fultz just before sentencing him.

Reynolds also imposed five years probation and 100 years of good behavior.

"You should not be released," Reynolds told Fultz.

But a defiant Fultz, who pleaded not guilty and was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery following a jury trial in December, maintained that he was innocent during arguments and his statement just before being sentenced.

"I know what I did and what I didn't do, and this I didn't do," Fultz told the court. "I am not a murderer."

But Reynolds said the evidence against him was overwhelming and pointed out Fultz's confession to his fiance on the night of the murder.

The key piece of evidence that sealed his fate was Fultz captured on cellphone audio telling his fiance that he had killed someone.

Investigator D.C. Lancaster, with the consent of Fultz’s fiance, was able to plant his cellphone in her car before she picked up Fultz on Jefferson Avenue hours after the death of Wendy Harris, 51. Lancaster used another officer’s phone to call his own phone, which Fultz’s fiance answered and left on the line, before she picked up Fultz.

“I killed someone, f——-g tonight,” Fultz told his fiance in her car. “Listen, I killed someone tonight. I killed someone tonight.”

Fultz had sought a cab ride to go buy drugs, according to law enforcement testimony in April.

Harris had head and neck lacerations when she was found in the cab she had been driving on Gay Street. Fultz, of Martinsville, had fled the scene.

During sentencing Monday afternoon, Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Newman pointed out that Harris had six stab wounds, with three of them 7 inches deep — the length of the knife Fultz used.

"He drove that knife as far as he could into Ms. Harris three times, and now he wants mercy," Newman said.

Harris, who lived in Danville, did not have a known connection to Fultz.

Fultz's defense attorney Eric Cronin said Fultz, 48, has experienced hardships dealing with growing up where drugs and violence were common. He has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, Cronin said.

"He maintained his innocence [throughout the trial] and he does so still," Cronin said.

Fultz expressed remorse to the victim's family and has renewed his faith in God, Cronin said.

But Fultz has not accepted responsibility for his crimes, Newman said.

"He has not shown sincere remorse over his actions," he said.

To drive his point home, Newman cited scripture from Proverbs in the Bible.

"You'll never succeed in life if you try to hide your sins," Newman said.

Fultz responded to Newman's argument in his statement to the court, "He's not God, he's just an attorney."

During arguments, Newman said Harris had two children and had written three novels. Due to Fultz's actions, she will never finish her fourth, he said.

